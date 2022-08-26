Critically low number of football officials this season, how it could impact games

There's a critically low number of football officials this season.
Mark Russell, the Executive Director of Huntsville Sports Commission, said if one official calls out, that could put a game at risk.
"If we don't correct this, we're going to have to see more games on Thursday, maybe games on Saturday morning," said Russell.
That means college and high school football run the risk of being played on the same day and even time.
"That will just not work in the south, it will just not work, so we've got to figure this out," said Russell.
For 26 years, Russell, a long-time Huntsville native, has worked as an official for football.
"I love being a part of the game, I loved high school football growing up, and I love it now," said Russell.
In recent year, he's seen a change in the game.
"There's a shortage of officials because there's a of a lack of respect for the game," said Russell. "There's even more scrutiny with the constant videotaping and all, if fans would respect the game, it will work, and it's the best interest of all of us."
The Alabama High School Athletic Association said they're seeing more and more officials being targeted post game.
"A lot of time, everybody, we tell the officials to have thick skin," said Ken Washington, Director of Officials for AHSAA. "When does it start to become abusive, and to me, it's when you start calling them out by name."
The Alabama High School Athletic Association said prior to the coronavirus pandemic, there was 7,300 registered officials in high school athletics. This year, there was only 6,300 registered officials. That's 1,000 officials short.
Washington said football isn't the only sport being impacted by the shortage in officials.
"We have experience with having to move games in other sports too, softball, volleyball, baseball, soccer, soccer is one of the other sports we continue to have issues in," said Washington.
In order to tackle the ongoing shortage of referees, Russell said he encourages other football fans, like himself, to get back into the game.
"We'll help you, we'll train you, and we'll support you as your start your officiating career," said Russell.
Because for many of us, nothing beats Friday night football.
"I love the Friday nights, and the bands, and the cheerleaders and all the players, I love being around the kids, it keeps us in the game," said Russell.
Officials can be as young as high school students.
Some schools even have an elective course to teach students about being an official for sports.
Pay to officiate a football game is around $75 per game, but that varies sport to sport.
If you're interested in being on official, you can email the Alabama High School Athletic Association Director, at: kwashington@ahsaa.com