Critical Race Theory complaints

Alabama officials have received complaints that Critical Race Theory has been taught in school during black history month.
"We do not teach critical race theory in our K 12 schools, we know that. It’s not in our curriculum, it’s not in our textbooks, it’s not in our standards," said a very adamant Eric Mackey, Alabama state superintendent.
He says they’ve found no evidence of CRT being taught in schools, despite a handful of complaints he’s received.
But, it begs the question, what is Critical Race Theory?
"CRT is a… it’s a lens through which institutions are viewed. And thus, the term institution or systemic racism," said Mackey.
"Just very fundamentally, critical race theory is the attempt to understand the intersection of race and inequality in the united states," said Kenneth Anderson, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Huntsville.
"Teaching the history of the United States and how racism how played a part in shaping out who we are and what America is today," said Benard Simelton, Alabama President of the NAACP.
Simelton voiced his concerns about the complaints Alabama officials are getting as black history is being taught.
"It’s impacting the teachers, afraid that they’re going to get terminated or fired because they’re teaching black history month," said Simelton.
Mackey was presented the question, what exactly are grades K-12 learning during black history month?
"We talk about great contributions that black Americans have made throughout history. Particularly, we focus on those who’ve had an impact directly in Alabama," said Mackey.
Anderson was asked f the line between black history and CRT is being blurred.
"I think that it’s very very important for us to confront the realities of what we’re dealing with. Make the distinction between the two things, educate ourselves about what something is and what is not before we simply respond to something based on emotion," said Anderson.
Mackey then professed why the study of black history – as it’s currently presented in the curriculum is important.
"We believe we have to teach the whole history. The good, there are a lot of good and glorious and wonderful things that have happened in this state over the last 202 years. But, there are also some things that have happened in the state over the last 202 years that are not. And we have to talk about both the good and the stains on our history," said Mackey.