Criteria to change for Alabama’s Missing and Endangered Person Alerts

Starting in September, local law enforcement agencies will now have the ability to get statewide alerts sent out when someone disappears from their area.
Local law enforcement agencies will be able to contact Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to send out a statewide alert if they deem the person is in danger or could have been potentially kidnapped.
Currently in certain situations, when someone's disappearance does not meet any of the criteria outlined in state alerts then an alert is not issued. Or if the circumstances surrounding the investigation don't appear abundantly clear that the individual is in danger, alerts are not issued.
Officials hope the expansion of criteria for alerts will help locate individuals quicker.
Trooper Jeremy Burkett of ALEA said, “Whether that be a police department or a sheriff’s office, they’ll take the report, evaluate those facts, and subsequently they will contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agencies Fusion Center which is part of our agency and then they will issue the alert.”