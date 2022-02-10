Crispitos coming back to North Alabama school lunchrooms!

A beloved North Alabama school lunchroom treat is back from the dead.
Crispitos, the cheesy tortilla treat with a legendary fanbase, are returning to lunch trays.
The delicacy has been missing from most schools since last fall, when Tyson said it could no longer produce them due to a lack of tortillas and workers to roll them.
That’s apparently no longer the case. Several North Alabama school systems have taken to social media recently to herald the Crispitos news.
But when will Crispitos return to your school system? Here’s what WAAY 31 has learned so far. If you are a school system not included here, reach out to us at newsroom@waaytv.com so we can update the list. (And make sure you check out what Russellville City Schools has to say!)
Likely the week of Feb. 14: Madison County Schools
Possibly the week of Feb. 14: Florence City Schools
Returning “soon”: Scottsboro City Schools
Returning in March: Decatur City Schools, Marshall County Schools
NEVER LEFT THE MENU!: Russellville City Schools.
That’s right. Russellville school lunch diners have had Crispitos this whole time - all thanks to ingenuity by the district’s nutrition team.
Child Nutrition Director Elaine Vaughn explains: “We have an offsite freezer, so when we heard they were going to stop production, we did a little stockpiling. We did have to limit the amount of times we could have them on our menu, but we could menu them at least once a month. … Crispitos are a favorite item for all school students! Thank you for reaching out to us. Crispitos are a big deal for school lunches!”