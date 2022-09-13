Crisp start to the day, nice stretch of weather continues

Fall is in the air this morning! Temperatures have dropped into the mid 50s to start our Tuesday. You will definitely need the jackets heading out the door. Some dense fog has developed in the Shoals and northeast Alabama, which should dissipate after sunrise.
With plenty of sunshine and dry air in place, highs climb into the mid 80s this afternoon. A light northerly breeze will keep the Fall feel despite the warmer temperatures. We drop into the upper 50s tonight, so it's not a bad idea to grab the jacket tomorrow morning too.
Heat slowly builds back in over the next seven days. Highs reach the upper 80s starting Thursday, but some spots could touch 90 on any given day. That is not out of the ordinary for mid-September as our average high is still near 88 degrees. The forecast remains completely dry as well.