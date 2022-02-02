Crisis center concerned with recent rise of domestic-related shootings

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT TO EARLY
SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night to early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Friday morning to a crest of 18.5 feet early Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 05/08/1999.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO LATE
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Backwater on a nearby tributary added to
floodwaters from the Flint River both reach a small bridge on
Brownsboro Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.0 feet Friday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.9 feet on 01/03/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and areal flooding caused by excessive
rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Area
creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Crisis center concerned with recent rise of domestic-related shootings

  • Updated
  • 0
Domestic Violence Generic

We've seen a rise in domestic-related murders taking place across North Alabama. At least three people have been accused of murdering their significant other in the last month.

With the rise in domestic-related shootings, Crisis Services of North Alabama encourages victims to get help now before something worse happens.

"Every time we see that it's heart breaking," Adde Waggoner with Crisis Services of North Alabama said.

She's concerned with the recent rise in domestic violence.

"It's gut-wrenching," Waggoner said.

Erin Jones

On Sunday, Madison Police say Reese Jones shot and killed his wife Erin in front of their child.

Courtney Spraggins

Courtney Spraggins

Weeks before, then-Huntsville police officer David McCoy was arrested after police say he shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins.

Waggoner sees these tragedies as a chance.

"Of course, it's hard, but it's also an opportunity to reach out to more people and hopefully prevent this to other families," she explained.

She said it's hard to spot domestic violence.

"Someone who is being abused is often really good at hiding that abuse," Waggoner said.

There can also be barriers like money, children, pets or even themselves stopping victims from getting help, but Waggoner has a message for them.

"You're not alone! We see you. We hear you. We believe you and want to help you," Waggoner said.

If you are in an abusive relationship, there is a 24/7 hotline available to you. Just call 256-716-1000.

You can also go to the Crisis Services of North Alabama website to find out more information about what an abusive relationship might look like, how to create a safety plan and other resources.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com