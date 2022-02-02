Crisis center concerned with recent rise of domestic-related shootings

We've seen a rise in domestic-related murders taking place across North Alabama. At least three people have been accused of murdering their significant other in the last month.
With the rise in domestic-related shootings, Crisis Services of North Alabama encourages victims to get help now before something worse happens.
"Every time we see that it's heart breaking," Adde Waggoner with Crisis Services of North Alabama said.
She's concerned with the recent rise in domestic violence.
"It's gut-wrenching," Waggoner said.
On Sunday, Madison Police say Reese Jones shot and killed his wife Erin in front of their child.
Weeks before, then-Huntsville police officer David McCoy was arrested after police say he shot and killed his pregnant girlfriend, Courtney Spraggins.
Waggoner sees these tragedies as a chance.
"Of course, it's hard, but it's also an opportunity to reach out to more people and hopefully prevent this to other families," she explained.
She said it's hard to spot domestic violence.
"Someone who is being abused is often really good at hiding that abuse," Waggoner said.
There can also be barriers like money, children, pets or even themselves stopping victims from getting help, but Waggoner has a message for them.
"You're not alone! We see you. We hear you. We believe you and want to help you," Waggoner said.
If you are in an abusive relationship, there is a 24/7 hotline available to you. Just call 256-716-1000.
You can also go to the Crisis Services of North Alabama website to find out more information about what an abusive relationship might look like, how to create a safety plan and other resources.