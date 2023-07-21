Crimson Tide earn 16 spots on Preseason All-SEC football teams

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Flooding along Indian Creek in Western Madison County caused by excessive rainfall this morning and again this evening. * WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 759 PM CDT, gage reports indicated heavy rainfall of 4 to 7 plus inches before sunrise this morning led to widespread flash flooding along Indian Creek. Additional rainfall this evening has exacerbated lingering flooding along Indian Creek, and will continue to runoff through the next few hours. Indian Creek crested earlier today at 12 feet and had since fallen down to 8.4 feet. Flood Stage is 7.5 feet, and the creek is expected to fall below Flood Stage through 4 AM CDT Saturday morning. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&