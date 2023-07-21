 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding along Indian Creek in Western Madison County
caused by excessive rainfall this morning and again this evening.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Alabama, including the
following county, Madison.

* WHEN...Until 400 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 759 PM CDT, gage reports indicated heavy rainfall of 4 to
7 plus inches before sunrise this morning led to widespread
flash flooding along Indian Creek. Additional rainfall this
evening has exacerbated lingering flooding along Indian
Creek, and will continue to runoff through the next few
hours.

Indian Creek crested earlier today at 12 feet and had since
fallen down to 8.4 feet. Flood Stage is 7.5 feet, and the
creek is expected to fall below Flood Stage through 4 AM CDT
Saturday morning.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Crimson Tide earn 16 spots on Preseason All-SEC football teams

  • Updated
  • 0
saban

The University of Alabama football team earned 16 spots on the Preseason All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Friday morning. In addition, the Crimson Tide was selected to win the Western Division and finish second overall in the league, according to media members in attendance at SEC Media Days this past week.

Alabama represented six spots across the first teams, including one on offense, two on defense and three specialists. The Tide had seven players earn a spot on the second team with four on offense and three on defense, while three players were tabbed as third-teamers including one on offense and two defenders.

First Team

Offense

OL – JC Latham

Defense

LB – Dallas Turner

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry

Special Teams

PK – Will Reichard

LS – Kneeland Hibbett

RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry

Second Team

Offense

RB – Jase McClellan

WR – Ja'Corey Brooks

OL – Tyler Booker

C – Seth McLaughlin

Defense

DL – Jaheim Oatis | Justin Eboigbe

DB – Malachi Moore

Third Team

Offense

WR – Jermaine Burton

Defense

DL – Tim Smith

LB – Chris Braswell

Alabama was selected to win the Western Division with 1,899 total points and received the second-most votes to finish as SEC champions at 165. Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

The Crimson Tide enters the 2023 campaign having won a league-leading 29 SEC Championships in program history, including seven of the last 11 conference titles. Alabama is scheduled to open the 2023 campaign with Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff and will air on the SEC Network.

Get all the latest information on the team by following @AlabamaFTBL on Twitter and Facebook and AlabamaFBL on Instagram. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

