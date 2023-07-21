Crimson Tide earn 16 spots on Preseason All-SEC football teams

The University of Alabama football team earned 16 spots on the Preseason All-SEC Team, the league office announced on Friday morning. In addition, the Crimson Tide was selected to win the Western Division and finish second overall in the league, according to media members in attendance at SEC Media Days this past week.
Alabama represented six spots across the first teams, including one on offense, two on defense and three specialists. The Tide had seven players earn a spot on the second team with four on offense and three on defense, while three players were tabbed as third-teamers including one on offense and two defenders.
First Team
Offense
OL – JC Latham
Defense
LB – Dallas Turner
DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry
Special Teams
PK – Will Reichard
LS – Kneeland Hibbett
RS – Kool-Aid McKinstry
Second Team
Offense
RB – Jase McClellan
WR – Ja'Corey Brooks
OL – Tyler Booker
C – Seth McLaughlin
Defense
DL – Jaheim Oatis | Justin Eboigbe
DB – Malachi Moore
Third Team
Offense
WR – Jermaine Burton
Defense
DL – Tim Smith
LB – Chris Braswell
Alabama was selected to win the Western Division with 1,899 total points and received the second-most votes to finish as SEC champions at 165. Only nine times since 1992 (31 years) has the predicted champion prior to the season at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.
The Crimson Tide enters the 2023 campaign having won a league-leading 29 SEC Championships in program history, including seven of the last 11 conference titles. Alabama is scheduled to open the 2023 campaign with Middle Tennessee on Sept. 2 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff and will air on the SEC Network.
