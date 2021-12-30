Crimson Tide complete final full practice before Friday’s CFP Semifinal matchup with Cincinnati

You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...Until late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream
left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left
bank.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 AM CST Thursday was 17.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 01/15/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Crimson Tide complete final full practice before Friday’s CFP Semifinal matchup with Cincinnati

  • Updated
  • 0
Final Cotton Bowl practice

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Alabama Crimson Tide, the No. 1 team in the nation, completed its final full practice of the week on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Friday’s 2021 College Football Playoff (CFP) Semifinal at the 86th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

The Tide worked for just more than 90 minutes at AT&T Stadium. Alabama will conduct a walk-thru on Thursday before taking the field against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday afternoon.

Alabama has proven to be one of the most prolific offensive teams in the nation this year within a system guided by Alabama Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien. The SEC Champions have scored at least 30 points in 11 of its 13 games this season, including nine games with 40 or more points. In its last outing, the Crimson Tide exploded for 24 points in the second quarter to erase an early 10-0 Georgia lead to overtake the Bulldogs on the way to a resounding 41-24 win at the SEC Football Championship Game in Atlanta.

O’Brien has extensive coaching experience at both the collegiate and NFL level and arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2021 after previously serving as the head coach and general manager of the Houston Texans. O’Brien’s influence and receptiveness to collaboration has been especially helpful to Crimson Tide freshman and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young.

“For OB (Coach O’Brien) to have the coaching legacy he's had, to coach the players and just to have the resume he had, he could have easily came in and said, ‘Just sit down, be quiet, and this is where you're going to throw the ball,’” Young said. “’This is what I'm going to call.’

“But for him to come in and talk to me about how I saw stuff, for us to really have that dialogue, it speaks to him as a coach. And that's something that definitely helps me. Definitely makes it a lot easier for me to be comfortable in the system and for us to have success.”

That same sentiment is shared by other players on the offensive side of the ball, including those in a big-play oriented wide receiver corps.

“It's been great having Coach O'Brien this year,” Alabama WR Slade Bolden said. “I feel like it didn't take long for us to connect as an offense with him. And I feel like it's only improved the chemistry throughout the season. And we all trust O'Brien's play‑calling, and we know that he's going to put us in the best position. And the best thing about Coach OB is he wants success for us and he wants us to do well more than him. So he's going to try to put us in the best situation that he thinks. And we all trust and believe that that's the best as well.”

The 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 86th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is Friday, Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CST on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Kickoff is slated for 2:40 p.m.

This year's Classic is a part of the ESPN bowl lineup for the eighth straight year. Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge are set to the call the action from the booth with Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge reporting from the sidelines.

ESPN Radio returns as the Classic's national radio partner for the eighth consecutive year with Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones in the booth and Ian Fitzsimmons on the sidelines to describe all the action from AT&T Stadium.

