Crimson Downs White, 30-21, in 2023 Golden Flake A-Day Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Crimson team defeated the White team, 30-21, in the 2023 Golden Flake A-Day Football Game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. A total of 58,710 fans were in attendance for the Crimson Tide's final spring session of the season.
Malachi Moore, who finished with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a pass breakup, won the Dixie Howell Memorial Award (MVP of the A-Day Game), while defensive lineman Tim Smith garnered the Dwight Stephenson Award (Most Valuable Lineman of the A-Day Game). In all, the Crimson defense had three interceptions, 10 tackles for loss and four pass breakups in the victory.
Freshman running back Justice Haynes shined in his first game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, combining for 64 total yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) to lead the Crimson squad. Meanwhile, White’s Malik Benson led all receivers with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe guided the Crimson team as he threw for a game-high 245 yards on 19-of-37 passing and a pair of touchdowns. Ty Simpson started for the White team and completed 12-of-26 passes for 155 yards while Dylan Lonegran finished the game and connected on 8-of-14 pass attempts for 79 yards and a touchdown.
HOW IT HAPPENED
FIRST QUARTER
02:22 - WHITE | Scoring the first points in the scrimmage, Jalen Milroe rushed for a 35-yard touchdown which finished off a seven play 75-yard drive to give the White Team an early 7-0 lead
SECOND QUARTER
13:52 - CRIMSON | Justice Haynes scored the Crimson team’s first points of the game, rushing for a 3-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7
06:11 - CRIMSON | Quarterback Dylan Lonergran threw the game’s first passing touchdown, connecting with Haynes for the 6-yard touchdown and capped an 80 yard drive that took nine plays and 5:10 off the clock
00:23 – CRIMSON | Will Reichard finished the first half scoring as he converted a 22-yard field goal attempt, extending the Crimson Team’s lead to 17-7 at intermission
THIRD QUARTER
04:13 - CRIMSON | Upton Bellenfant made a 39-yard field goal to give the Crimson team 20 unanswered points and a 20-7 lead
02:01 - WHITE | Milroe threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Henderson Jr., cutting the lead to 20-14
FOURTH QUARTER
04:33 – CRIMSON | Haynes scored his third touchdown of the day when he plunged in from two yards out to cap off a three-play, 60-yard drive that took just 1:18 off the clock
00:46 – CRIMSON | Bellenfant connected on a 49-yard field goal to give Crimson a 30-14 lead
00:20 – WHITE | Milroe found Malik Benson from nine yards out to finish a four play, 70-yard drive that took only 26 seconds off the clock
2023 A-DAY AWARDS
Dixie Howell Memorial Award: Malachi Moore
Dwight Stephenson Award: Tim Smith
Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award: Tyler Booker, Caleb Downs
Jerry Duncan "I Like to Practice" Award: CJ Dippre, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Kobe Prentice, Ty Simpson
Billy Neighbors Defensive Lineman Award: Jaheim Oatis, Tim Smith
Paul Crane Offensive Lineman Award: Darrian Dalcourt, JC Latham
Bobby Johns Defensive Back Award: Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry
Johnny Musso Offensive Back Award: Justice Haynes Roydell Williams
Ray Perkins Receiver Award: Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law
Woodrow Lowe Linebacker Award: Jihaad Campbell, Que Robinson
Derrick Thomas Community Service Award: Malik Benson, Seth McLaughlin
Bear Bryant Outstanding Non-Scholarship Award: Jonathan Bennett, Kyle Flood, Caleb McDougle, Charlie Skehan, Jordan Smith, Bennett Whisenhunt, Sam Willoughby
Ozzie Newsome Most Improved Freshman Award: Jeremiah Alexander, Emmanuel Henderson, Antonio Kite, Earl Little, Amari Niblack, Jake Pope, Elijah Pritchett, Kadyn Proctor, James Smith
Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award: James Burnip, TJ Ferguson, Tim Keenan, Keanu Koht, Danny Lewis, Trezman Marshall, Jam Miller, Shawn Murphy, Kristian Story
Mal Moore Leadership Award: Justin Eboigbe, Seth McLaughlin, Malachi Moore
Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award: Ja’Corey Brooks, Jermaine Burton, Jase McClellan, Will Reichard