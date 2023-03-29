Criminal history for man accused of killing Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby

The man accused of shooting and killing Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby and injuring another officer and a civilian is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Juan Laws has a felon examination set for April 19. That's when a judge appoints a defendant with an attorney.
However, it could be canceled as court records show Juan Laws did hire an attorney.
That attorney will be responsible of requesting a preliminary hearing, where we expect to learn more information about what happened before police say Laws ambushed and shot two officers.
A trial won't probably happen for the next three to four years, but one defense attorney told me one thing is clear for him.
"I predict there will be a capital conviction. Then, it's life or death. That's what the defense lawyers job in this case is going to be—arguing for this defendant's life," Mark McDaniel said.
This isn't Laws' first interaction with law enforcement.
He is facing felony assault charges for shooting and hurting two people in downtown Huntsville in January 2022. His case was handed to a grand jury, but he has yet to be indicted.
Just last Friday, Laws pleaded guilty to possessing a gun without a license.
However, since he hasn't been convicted of a felony and the charge is a misdemeanor Laws remained free on bond until Tuesday when the deadly ambush took place.
"It's just such a tragedy, and we suffer—the whole town, the whole community, everybody suffers. It's almost like one of our family members when we lose a police officer because they are just so dedicated to taking care of us. They wake up every morning knowing that they put their life on the line today, and unfortunately this good man lost his life in protecting us," McDaniel said.
The Madison County District Attorney's Office says it has not received the case as of Wednesday afternoon, so it's still too early to tell whether or not it will pursue the death penalty.
However, it's important to note prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for another man accused of killing Huntsville Police STAC Agent Billy Clardy III during a drug raid in 2019. LaJeromeny Brown's trial is expected to start in October.