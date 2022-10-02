TIMELINE: Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner killed in line of duty, legacy lives on

On Oct. 1, 2021, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to reports of a dead body and stolen vehicle in the Shoals area.
Authorities said Brian Lansing Martin of Sheffield had been driving with William Mealback Jr. in Muscle Shoals when he shot Mealback, pushed him out of the vehicle into the street and abandoned him there.
He then stole a second vehicle and drove into Sheffield before being chased by officers into Muscle Shoals, where he allegedly opened fire on officers and officers shot back.
Martin and two Sheffield officers were wounded in the exchange. One of the officers — Sgt. Nick Risner — died Oct. 2, 2021, of his injuries.
The case inspired swift change, from new laws to artworks to renewed commitment to living life in a way that helped and protected others, like Risner had.
WAAY 31 has worked to cover this story from the start, and we will continue to be coverage you can count on. Click on any of the links below to learn more about the case and those affected.
- Shoals community reacts to Friday murder, police shootings
- Sheffield Police identify 2 officers shot in line of duty
- Suspect in shooting previously served time for father's killing
- Sheffield officer dies after being shot in the line of duty
- Sheffield residents remember fallen officer
- Muscle Shoals shooting witness on Sgt. Nick Risner's sacrifice
- 'The justice system failed': Sheffield police chief on suspect, loss of officer
- State officials react to line-of-duty death
- Muscle Shoals Police identify victim found in road during shootout
- VIDEO: Multiple departments escort fallen Sheffield officer from Huntsville to UAB
- Police officers remember Sgt. Nick Risner at vigil
- 'We lost a great man': Family, friends of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner honor fallen hero
- 'God put Nick Risner on this world for a reason': How Sgt. Nick Risner saved one woman's life
- State: Suspect in Sheffield officer's death completed prison sentence with time off for good behavior
- Local law enforcement share support for fallen officer on social media
- Students wear blue to honor Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
- Shoals businesses honor, help Risner family during difficult time
- Huntsville Police support Sheffield Police after officer's death
- Donations pour in for Risner's K-9, Whiske; communities continue to show support
- Alabama AG blasts process he says let suspected killer out of prison
- Florence teen makes T-shirts to honor fallen Sheffield officer
- Family, friends, Colbert County community gather at funeral home to honor Sheffield officer's arrival
- Courtland honors fallen Sheffield officer as procession rolls through town
- Governor responds to AG's public criticism of prison reforms
- Youth baseball program once coached by fallen Sheffield officer honoring him in special way
- Sheffield Chief: 'I've got to bury one of my officers this week because the system has failed us'
- Strangers moved to kindness: Fundraiser to honor William Mealback Jr.
- Funeral arrangements announced for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
- Sheffield officer's death could inspire more people to join law enforcement
- Sgt. Nick Risner's former teachers aim to honor beloved alum
- 'It restores my faith in humanity': Community helps pay for William Mealback's funeral
- Brian Lansing Martin facing 10 charges for fatal shootings
- Shoals lawmaker says he's seeing what laws can be changed in honor of slain officer
- 11-year-old girl writes poem in honor of Sheffield's fallen officer
- Sheffield officer injured in shootout files lawsuit against suspect
- Colbert County DA to seek death penalty for Brian Martin
- Some Lauderdale Co. schools dismissing early for officer's funeral
- Country group arranges benefit concert in honor of Sgt. Nick Risner
- Hundreds attend public service for Sheffield Sgt. Nick Risner
- VIDEO: Honoring a Hero: The funeral of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
- Sheffield PD gives thanks for support shown as they 'laid their hero to rest'
- Shoals community puts up memorials for fallen officer
- Shoals musicians performing Tuesday to honor fallen officer, his family
- Benefit concert held in Sheffield to honor Sgt. Nick Risner, raise money for family
- Attorneys appointed to defend Brian Martin ask to be replaced
- Sheffield business owners celebrate life of fallen officer
- Wiske, Sgt. Nick Risner's K-9 partner, retires to life with his family
- Brian Martin to be represented by Franklin County attorney
- Colbert County attorney explains why he asked not to represent Brian Martin
- Sgt. Nick Risner among fallen officers honored at state law enforcement summit
- New court date set for Brian Martin
- UNA honors Sgt. Nick Risner's family
- Brian Martin asks for trial to be kept off TV, comments banned
- WAAY 31 I-Team requests state records about Brian Martin's prison history
- 5K scheduled to honor Sgt. Nick Risner
- Judge denies gag order, OKs cameras outside courtroom for Brian Martin's trial
- State investigators question Sheffield officer's previous ties to Brian Martin
- Judge OKs court funding for private investigator for Brian Martin's defense
- Sgt. Nick Risner Act could eliminate portion of early release policy
- Judge sends Brian Martin case to Colbert County grand jury
- 'Just cold-blooded murder': DA speaks out as Brian Martin appears for hearing
- Sen. Larry Stutts looks to pass bill after Sgt. Nick Risner's murder
- Prison reform, bills inspired by Sgt. Nick Risner's death to be part of Alabama legislative session
- Colbert County Sheriff's Office remembers lost officers with Heroes Tree
- 'A tragic mistake': Former prosecutor reacts after WAAY 31 obtains details of Brian Martin's release
- Sgt. Nick Risner's family, woman he saved form bond in aftermath of his death
- Colbert County grand jury indicts Brian Martin
- Court hearing for Brian Martin postponed
- Sgt. Nick Risner Act moves to House for debate after winning committee approval
- Sgt. Nick Risner Act stalled in Alabama legislature
- Sgt. Nick Risner Act to be introduced on House floor for debate
- Alabama House passes Sgt. Nick Risner Act
- Governor ready to sign Sgt. Nick Risner Act if it passes Senate
- Sgt. Nick Risner Act stuck in Senate committee; passage in jeopardy
- 'They're playing politics': Risner family calls on Senate to move forward with Sgt. Nick Risner Act
- Alabama Senate committee approves Sgt. Nick Risner Act
- Sgt. Nick Risner Act headed to full Senate vote
- WAAY 31 I-Team digs deeper into why Sgt. Nick Risner Act was stuck in committee
- Sgt. Nick Risner posthumously awarded 2022 Alabama Legislative Law Enforcement Medal of Honor
- Sgt. Nick Risner Act passes House, Senate
- Family overjoyed at passing of Sgt. Nick Risner Act
- Gov. Kay Ivey signs Sgt. Nick Risner Act into law
- Family celebrates ceremonial signing of Sgt. Nick Risner Act
- AG stops by Sheffield Police Department to honor Sgt. Nick Risner
- Brian Martin pleads not guilty
- Attorney: Brian Martin's plea may save his life, even if convicted
- Sheffield mural honors, celebrates, remembers life of Sgt. Nick Risner
- Prosecution seeks mental exam of man charged in murder of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner