TIMELINE: Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner killed in line of duty, legacy lives on

On Oct. 1, 2021, law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded to reports of a dead body and stolen vehicle in the Shoals area.

Authorities said Brian Lansing Martin of Sheffield had been driving with William Mealback Jr. in Muscle Shoals when he shot Mealback, pushed him out of the vehicle into the street and abandoned him there.

He then stole a second vehicle and drove into Sheffield before being chased by officers into Muscle Shoals, where he allegedly opened fire on officers and officers shot back.

Martin and two Sheffield officers were wounded in the exchange. One of the officers — Sgt. Nick Risner — died Oct. 2, 2021, of his injuries.

The case inspired swift change, from new laws to artworks to renewed commitment to living life in a way that helped and protected others, like Risner had.

