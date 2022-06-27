Tennessee fugitive caught at Madison County home

A Tennessee inmate on the run from a mental health facility was caught Monday night in Madison.
Johnny Payne escaped from the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute in Chattanooga earlier this month and was last spotted in northeast Alabama last week.
Payne was at a home near Hubert Road and Narrow Lane about 8 p.m. Monday in the New Market and Hazel Green areas before fleeing from authorities, said Brent Patterson of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
A vehicle pursuit ensued, and Payne lost control of his vehicle and wrecked at the intersection of Charlie Patterson and Moores Mill Road.
One other person was with Payne at the time of the arrest, but their identity has not been released.
Payne also recently escaped from the Elba Community Base Facility in Coffee County, Alabama.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshal’s Task Force also responded to the Madison County scene.