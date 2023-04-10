 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One hospitalized, one jailed after shooting at Stevenson grocery store

  • 0
Channing Mitchell

Channing Mitchell arrested for attempted murder after shooting outside grocery store

An innocent bystander is in the hospital after a shooting outside a grocery store in Stevenson and his attacker is in the Jackson County jail facing four criminal charges.

Channing Mitchell is charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building.

The Jackson County Sheriff's office say Mitchell opened fire Sunday night outside Bruce's Foodland. Investigators said the Mitchell pulled the gun after contacting his former girlfriend.

The grocery store posted on Facebook Monday that they are praying for the victim and thankful for the employees' actions to keep customers and themselves safe. The store reopened Monday morning.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you