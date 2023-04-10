One hospitalized, one jailed after shooting at Stevenson grocery store

An innocent bystander is in the hospital after a shooting outside a grocery store in Stevenson and his attacker is in the Jackson County jail facing four criminal charges.
Channing Mitchell is charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building.
The Jackson County Sheriff's office say Mitchell opened fire Sunday night outside Bruce's Foodland. Investigators said the Mitchell pulled the gun after contacting his former girlfriend.
The grocery store posted on Facebook Monday that they are praying for the victim and thankful for the employees' actions to keep customers and themselves safe. The store reopened Monday morning.