Marshall County trial for accused triple murderer Jimmy Spencer delayed

A Marshall County judge issued an order delaying the scheduled April 26 trial for a man accused of three murders in Guntersville while he was on parole.
The judge's order issued Tuesday reads "The Court has been made aware that certain testing it has previously ordered performed on the Defendant will not be completed nor the results available to the Court and the parties by April 26, 2022, when this case is presently set for trial."
The delay in getting the testing completed also makes a pretrial motion hearing set for April 21 moot.
Spencer remains in Kilby Correctional while awaiting his trial for the murders of two women and a child in 2018.
He is accused of killing Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson Colton Ryan Lee.
At the time of those murders on July 13, 2018, Spencer was a homeless convict just out of prison.
He'd been granted parole in November 2017 despite twice being sentenced to life imprisonment.