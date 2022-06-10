 Skip to main content
Madison County gains new circuit judge

Alabama Judicial System

Madison County's Judicial Commission is now accepting applications for a new Circuit Judge.

The Alabama Judicial Resources Allocation Commission approved moving a state-funded judge's position from Jefferson County to Madison County.

The reallocation from Jefferson County will create an eighth circuit judge for the fast-growing Huntsville-area.

The Madison County Judicial Commission will accept applications from qualified attorneys through June 17th.

Formal interviews will follow with a vote taking place June 24 to name the new judge. 

