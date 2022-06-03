Lawsuit filed over Huntsville police actions at 2020 protest

UPDATE: Huntsville City Attorney Trey Riley said the city has not yet been formally served with a copy of the lawsuit and does not comment on pending litigation. Instead, the city plans to "respond appropriately within the confines of the court system."
From earlier:
A Huntsville woman wounded during a 2020 protest over the death of George Floyd filed a lawsuit against the city, the Madison County Sheriff and a rubber bullet manufacturer.
April Grubb's lawsuit claims she complied with officer's commands to disperse but was shot six times with rubber bullets while walking backward away from the protest while on Facebook live.
Grubb's lawsuit alleges excessive force, negligence, assault and battery and emotional distress.
Her lawsuit names the city of Huntsville, the Madison County sheriff and Lightfield Ammunition as she seeks compensatory and punitive damages in excess of the court's jurisdictional limits.