Inmate killed in apparent assault at Limestone Correctional

  • Updated
Limestone Correctional Facility

Inmate death at Limestone Correctional under investigation

One inmate died inside his cell at Limestone Correctional Facility in what state prison officials called an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough was found dead Wednesday.

Kimbrough was 35-years-old. He was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery in Clarke County.

State Prison officials are investigating Kimbrough's death.

It is the second assault inside Limestone reported in the first four days of 2023.

Two inmates were injured in a fight involving a weapon on New Year's Day.

State prison officials said both were treated on site.

