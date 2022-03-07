 Skip to main content
Huntsville police seek help identifying woman suspected of fraudulent purchases

  Updated
  • 0
HPD card suspect

Huntsville Police Department is looking for this woman in connection with the illegal use of credit/debit cards
A woman is accused of using someone else's credit and debit card information to make fraudulent purchases.
 
Monday, Huntsville police released pictures on social media of the woman with long hair, wearing a black coat and ripped jeans.
 
Investigators said she purchased thousands of dollars worth of phones and electronic devices using someone else’s credit and debit card information.
 
Anyone with info should call the Huntsville police investigator at 256-564-8078.
 
 

