Huntsville police seek help identifying woman suspected of fraudulent purchases

A woman is accused of using someone else's credit and debit card information to make fraudulent purchases.
Monday, Huntsville police released pictures on social media of the woman with long hair, wearing a black coat and ripped jeans.
Investigators said she purchased thousands of dollars worth of phones and electronic devices using someone else’s credit and debit card information.
Anyone with info should call the Huntsville police investigator at 256-564-8078.
