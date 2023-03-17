Huntsville Police: Owner shoots, kills man who tried to steal vehicle; no charges expected

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Huntsville Police: Owner shoots, kills man who tried to steal vehicle; no charges expected

  • Updated
  • 0
Mastin Lake Road Shoooting

One victim rushed to Huntsville Hospital after Friday morning shooting

One man is dead after a Friday morning shooting at a gas station.

About 6:20 a.m. Friday, the Huntsville Police Department says a man tried to steal a vehicle while the owner was inside the business at 2990 Mastin Lake Road.

Police said the vehicle’s owner confronted the individual and asked him to exit the vehicle several times. The individual then attempted to flee in the vehicle.

That’s when police said the vehicle’s owner fired his weapon at the individual, who was transported by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services to Huntsville Hospital and pronounced dead.

The name of the individual is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

Huntsville Police said the Madison County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case and determined no charges will be filed at this time against the vehicle owner who fired his weapon.

The case will be presented to a Madison County Grand Jury at a later date.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you