Huntsville Police: Owner shoots, kills man who tried to steal vehicle; no charges expected

One man is dead after a Friday morning shooting at a gas station.
About 6:20 a.m. Friday, the Huntsville Police Department says a man tried to steal a vehicle while the owner was inside the business at 2990 Mastin Lake Road.
Police said the vehicle’s owner confronted the individual and asked him to exit the vehicle several times. The individual then attempted to flee in the vehicle.
That’s when police said the vehicle’s owner fired his weapon at the individual, who was transported by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services to Huntsville Hospital and pronounced dead.
The name of the individual is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.
Huntsville Police said the Madison County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case and determined no charges will be filed at this time against the vehicle owner who fired his weapon.
The case will be presented to a Madison County Grand Jury at a later date.