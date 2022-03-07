Huntsville man to serve 10 years in federal prison for carjacking

A federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man to serve 10 years in federal prison for a violent carjacking where the victim was injured and shots fired at police.
Deondre Cleveland Day, 22, pleaded guilty last August to carjacking and conspiracy to discharge a firearm during a crime of violence.
Day and a juvenile co-defendant robbed the victim on September 24, 2019, stealing the victim's car keys, guns and cell phone. During the robbery, the victim was struck in the head with a firearm.
Day then led police on a high-speed chase where shots were fired from the vehicle and hit a police cruiser's windshield several times.
“Combating violent gun crimes is a priority for my office and this district,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Today’s sentence shows the seriousness of this offense, and I am grateful for the tireless efforts of our partner agencies on this case.”