...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
northern Marshall, central Madison, southeastern Moore, southeastern
Lincoln and Franklin Counties through 1045 AM CST...

At 956 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Estill Springs to 6 miles west of Huntland
to Huntsville. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Winchester, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone
Arsenal, Hazel Green, Decherd, Estill Springs and Cowan.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1030 AM CST.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Brief wind gusts of 25 to 35 knots.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Huntsville man to serve 10 years in federal prison for carjacking

  • 0
Sentencing

Huntsville man sentenced to federal prison

A federal judge sentenced a Huntsville man to serve 10 years in federal prison for a violent carjacking where the victim was injured and shots fired at police.

Deondre Cleveland Day, 22, pleaded guilty last August to carjacking and conspiracy to discharge a firearm during a crime of violence.

Day and a juvenile co-defendant robbed the victim on September 24, 2019, stealing the victim's car keys, guns and cell phone.  During the robbery, the victim was struck in the head with a firearm.

Day then led police on a high-speed chase where shots were fired from the vehicle and hit a police cruiser's windshield several times.

“Combating violent gun crimes is a priority for my office and this district,” U.S. Attorney Escalona said. “Today’s sentence shows the seriousness of this offense, and I am grateful for the tireless efforts of our partner agencies on this case.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

