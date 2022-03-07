Huntsville man to serve 10 years in federal prison for carjacking

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northern Marshall, central Madison, southeastern Moore, southeastern Lincoln and Franklin Counties through 1045 AM CST... At 956 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Estill Springs to 6 miles west of Huntland to Huntsville. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Huntsville, Madison, Winchester, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Hazel Green, Decherd, Estill Springs and Cowan. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH