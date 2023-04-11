Guilty plea in Lauderdale Co. stolen valor case

A Florence man pleaded guilty to a charge of stolen valor where he lied about being a prisoner of war.
A Lauderdale County judge sentenced William Travis Tucker to 12 months in the Lauderdale County Work Release Center.
Following that time on work release, Tucker has been ordered to spend the next three years on supervised release.
He was also ordered to pay more than $400 restitution to the Lauderdale County License Commission, where he used forged papers to obtain a prisone of war license tag.
Tucker has a history of arrest and previously pleaded guilty in a forgery case in Colbert County.