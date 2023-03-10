Former Tuscumbia police officer indicted for murder

A former Tuscumbia police officer has been indicted for murder related to a 2022 car crash that killed a pedestrian.
Tuscumbia police announced the indictment against Jay Steward Friday morning.
Steward's indictment comes after an investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the State Attorney General's Office.
Steward was injured in the October, 2022 crash on Hawk Pride Mountain Road where 60-year-old Terry Hinton was killed.
The police chief and city officials in a news release said they could not comment further.