Florence man arrested after parent finds inappropriate pictures on child's phone

A Florence man has been charged with transmitting obscene material to children after a parent found photos of the man's genitals and face on their daughter's phone, records show.
Florence Police said the parent contacted the department via Facebook to report the crime. The parent said they were from Hamilton but had discovered a 20-year-old man in Florence — later identified as Matthew Jacob Cox of 400 block East Tennessee Street — had sent the images via Snapchat and Facebook.
Police said the parent provided screenshots of conversations and photos between Cox and the girl in which the girl told Cox repeatedly she was 10 years old before Cox sent her images of his face and genitalia.
Cox was arrested Dec. 30, 2021. Bond has not been set, and no court date has been set yet.