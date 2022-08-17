Feds indict Madison County felon for illegal possession of 18 firearms

A Madison County man faces a federal indictment for illegally possessing firearms.
Thomas Eric Hollingsworth, 46, of New Hope is a convicted felon and had 18 firearms as of July 27, 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.
Hollingsworth was arrested Monday and charged with felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Hollingsworth has been arrested multiple times. The felony is related to stolen property.
He could face up to 10 years in prison.
According to the indictment, Hollingsworth unlawfully possessed:
- 2 Browning .22 caliber rifles
- Taurus 9mm pistol
- Winchester 12-gauge shotgun
- 3 Remington 12-gauge shotguns
- 2 Weatherby .30-06 caliber rifles
- Fabico .22 caliber revolver
- Heritage .22 caliber derringer
- Glock 19 9mm pistol
- Maverick 12-gauge shotgun
- Browning 12-gauge shotgun
- Burgo .22 caliber revolver
- Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun
- Taurus .45 caliber revolver
- North American .22 caliber revolver