FBI: Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook

The FBI has provided a final update in the investigation into Gabby Petito's death.
“All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case,” said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito."
In a statement released Friday, the FBI shared an updated timeline for the investigation. It includes the discovery of a notebook with "written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death."
Read the full statement here.