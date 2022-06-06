Escaped ADOC inmate from Jackson County recaptured

UPDATE: As of Sunday, June 5 at 12:29 p.m., Johnny Lewis Payne was recaptured. ADOC says the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Marion County, TN recaptured Payne. He surrendered without violence.
PREVIOUS: Authorities in south Alabama are searching for a convicted thief who escaped from a corrections department community-based facility in Coffee County.
Johnny Lewis Payne got away Thursday but the state's notice about his escape went out more than 24 hours later Friday morning.
Payne was sentenced in 2018 to serve 20 years for receiving stolen property.
Payne, 48, was last seen wearing a state-issued brown uniform.