Detention hearing set after three arrested in Sheffield with heroin shipped from Mexico

Three men arrested in Sheffield in a major heroin smuggling bust will face a federal judge Tuesday for a detention hearing.
The three drug suspects were arrested outside a home on Frey Avenue in Sheffield last week, hours after picking up a shipment from Mexico where heroin had been hidden inside the walls of two small ovens.
Court documents show the Drug Enforcement Agency set up surveillance on a shipment of goods from a company in Tonala, Jalisco, Mexico, after it came into the Laredo, Texas, Port of Entry.
The DEA found 9.5 kilograms of heroin inside the walls of two small ovens.
The drugs were seized and replaced with a sham substance for pickup at a shipping company in Birmingham.
Court records show Mario Carroza Ramirez picked the ovens up and was later joined by Abelardo Ramos-Telles and Cristian Ramos Contreras, who carried the items to Sheffield.
The three suspects stayed under DEA surveillance for the drive and were arrested once they put the cargo in a shed.
All three suspects are being held in the Shelby County jail on federal charges of possession with the intent to distribute.
Abelardo Ramos-Telles was previously arrested on federal drug charges in Lauderdale County nearly 20 years ago.