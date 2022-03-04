 Skip to main content
DeKalb County drug raid ends with eight arrests

Dekalb County Meth Raid

Eight arrested and meth seized in Dekalb County

Eight people were arrested and several packs of methamphetamine were seized in a DeKalb County Sheriff's raid in the Blake Community.

Investigators seized just over a tenth of a pound of meth along with four firearms and cash in Thursday's bust at a home on County Road 515.

"The property in question was large and it took all hands-on deck to maintain control of the situation and conduct a thorough search," said Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.  "Added precautions had to be taken due to there being a large amount of methamphetamine and firearms on the property.  Those two things don't mix."

James Monroe Lee, 48 of Rainsville, was arrested on a trafficking charge along with unlawful possession, resisting arrest and attempting to elude.

A Rainsville man, Cory Michael Coots, was charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Andrew Lee Gonzalez, Bryan Lee Burt, Andrea Nicole Liles and Bradley Shane White were all charged with unlawful possession While Catherine Chyanne Wells and Austin Taylor Wagner were arrested for existing warrants.

