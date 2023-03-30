 Skip to main content
Convicted Madison County sex offender sentenced to 80 years in federal prison

Kevin Alexander Guerrero-Beltran

A federal judge sentenced a convicted sex offender from Madison County to 80 years in prison for child exploitation.

Kevin Guerrero-Beltran's sentence comes after he pleaded guilty in January to transportation and distribution of child pornography.

In addition to the 960 months in prison, Guerrero-Beltran was also ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution to the victims.

"Mr. Guerrero-Beltran is a serial offender who has repeatedly targeted the most vulnerable of our population and, with today's sentence, I am grateful that he will never be in a position to harm another child again," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Peeples.  

According to court documents, Guerrero-Beltran has a history of committing sex crimes against children and was previously convicted of traveling to meet a child for a sex act in Marshall County.

