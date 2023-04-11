Colbert Co. judge sets two hearings that will shape Brian Martin's murder trial

The man accused of killing Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner is set to be in court later this month and again in early May.
Newly filed court records show a Colbert County judge denied accused killer Brian Martin's request to delay his April 20th hearing.
That hearing will happen so the court can get an update on preparations for the Capital Murder trial.
Martin had asked for the delay because the state psychiatrist would not be able to be in court April 20th. That part of the evidentiary hearing was reset for May 4th.
Martin is jailed without bond on the capital murder charge for the October 2021 shooting attack in Muscle Shoals that left Risner and another man dead.