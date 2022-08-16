Affidavit details brutal Tuscumbia murder scene; victim, suspect had history of domestic violence

Note: This article contains graphic descriptions of a crime scene that may not be suitable for all readers. If you or a loved one are experiencing domestic abuse, there are resources available at the end of this article.
More than half of female homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male intimate partner, according to crime reports and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to court documents in Colbert County, that was the case for Jennifer Parrish, a 33-year-old woman from Florence who had been living for the past few months in Tuscumbia with her significant other, Marlan Odell Phillips.
Tuscumbia Police say Phillips and Parrish had a history of domestic violence. That violence escalated and ultimately resulted in Phillips killing Parrish, police say.
An affidavit filed Aug. 12 in the case details how Parrish's aunt called 911 on the morning of Aug. 11. She told officers she went inside the Monroe Drive home where Parrish and Phillips lived to check on Parrish. The affidavit says she found Parrish in the living room floor, face down, with stab wounds.
She tried to shake Parrish to wake her but eventually left the residence in case Phillips was still inside, according to the affidavit.
A sergeant with the Tuscumbia Police Department said officers arrived at the home and went inside to find what the aunt had described and more.
Parrish had been stabbed multiple times in the back, hands, chest and face. Her neck was severely damaged. A bloodied knife lay nearby, as well as a bloody phone charging cord and a torn plastic bag. Blood was also found on the walls and floor of the living room and a bedroom in the home.
The sergeant said officers determined a fight began in the bedroom and continued to the living room. "There were multiple signs of a struggle in both areas," the affidavit reads.
The search for Marlan
Due to his history with Parrish, Tuscumbia Police alerted the public they were searching for Phillips as a person of interest in the case.
The affidavit says the department eventually received a phone call from Phillips' sister-in-law, informing them she and Phillips' brother were bringing Phillips to the police station. She said Phillips didn't know that was their destination and "to have officers ready in case anything happened."
According to the affidavit, when Phillips first got in their car, he told them, "Don't take (me) to the police or it will happen to you."
The sergeant said Phillips had blood on his clothing when he arrived. Officers also found "possible blood stains" on Phillips' hands and feet, which they swabbed for Parrish's DNA.
Phillips was brought in for an interview but asked for an attorney. The sergeant said they ended the interview, but as far as he was concerned, Phillips was now the primary suspect in Parrish's murder.
Based on the timeline provided by police, Phillips was taken into custody about three hours after officers responded to the aunt's call about Parrish. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of abuse of a corpse. He was booked into the Tuscumbia City Jail with bond set at $500,000.
With no request for a preliminary hearing, the case has been sent for hearing by a grand jury before a trial can proceed.
Resources
The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence reports 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men in Alabama have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.
If you need help escaping intimate partner violence or domestic abuse, there are resources available:
- Crisis Services of North Alabama, 256-716-1000, serves Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Jackson counties;
- AshaKiran, 1-800-793-3010, a Huntsville-based program for foreign-born victims of domestic violence;
- SafePlace, 256-767-6210 or 1-800-550-9215, serves Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties;
- Domestic Violence Crisis Services, 256-891-0019, serves Marshall, DeKalb and Cherokee counties;
- Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1-800-650-6522;
- National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text "START" to 88788.