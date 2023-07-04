 Skip to main content
Crews working to repair water main break near West Chapel Hill Road in Decatur

Crews are working to repair a water main break near the 3000 block of West Chapel Hill Road in Decatur, according to the Decatur Police Department.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternate route at this time.

