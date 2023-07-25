Crews work overtime to clean storm debris in North Alabama

Last week's back to back storms caused significant damage throughout North Alabama.
The debris from the storms have caused collection delays for the Huntsville Public Works Department.
Huntsville Public Works Department Director Chris McNeese asks for patience from the community as crews are working hard to catch up on bulk waste pickup from the storms.
North Alabama tree removal companies are working overtime cleaning up fallen trees and debris this week.
David Lamon with Topp Dog Tree Service said, “We’ve had several trees on houses that we have had to take off, we go get it off the house, get the people comfortable and then go to the next one. I have had like 300 calls within the last week.”