Crews respond to power outage in northwest Huntsville

2:08 p.m. UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities says all power is restored.
1:50 p.m. UPDATE: Crews have restored power to the majority of customers impacted by the outage. Some customers along Grizzard Road are still without power. Crews are investigating the cause, and once found, will make repairs as soon as safely possible.
From earlier:
Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage in northwest Huntsville.
The affected area includes customers from Mastin Lake Road south to Sparkman Drive and from Jordan Lane east to Blue Spring Road.
Emergency repairs are being made at this time.