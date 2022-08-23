Crews respond to fire at garden nursery in Owens Cross Roads

UPDATE: The Big Cove Volunteer Fire Department is working to determine the cause of the fire at Huntsville Wholesale Nursery in Owens Cross Roads.
It started about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Crews say several hay bales were on fire.
Firefighters report no injuries and said there was nobody at the garden nursery when they arrived.
Right now, crews are trying to cut down on the smoke and extinguish any hot spots.
The nursery was able to open for business on Tuesday.
----
Crews are responding to an early morning fire at a garden nursery.
It happened at the Huntsville Wholesale Nursery in Owens Cross Roads.
One lane of 431 westbound is shut down at the nursery.
WAAY 31 has a reporter live at the scene. We'll bring you updates both on air and online as we learn more information.