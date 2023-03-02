Crews investigating 'unusual smell' that prompted gym evacuation at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 17.0 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&