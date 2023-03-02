Crews investigating 'unusual smell' that prompted gym evacuation at Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary

An "unusual smell" in the gym of a Huntsville elementary school led to a brief evacuation and an investigation into the smell's source, school officials said Thursday.
Goldsmith-Schiffman Elementary School confirmed the incident in a letter to school families and staff Thursday afternoon. The letter said the gym was evacuated as a precaution after the smell was reported, and that crews were on scene to investigate the situation.
After-school activities were expected to continue as scheduled Thursday.
WAAY 31 has reached out to Huntsville City Schools for additional information.