Crews in Decatur prepare for black ice

Crews in Decatur are getting ready to treat roads.
Decatur Street Department has about 60 tons of sand for roads to treat black ice.
Shane Kirby, manager of Decatur Street Department recommends that people stay inside.
"If I didn't have to get out and I didn't have to be here, I'd definitely recommend staying home," said Kirby.
Decatur Police will be working overnight to spot problem areas and alert Decatur Street Department.
"We work in conjunction with the police department, the guys that are on patrol, they put a call out and we always have a crew on call, and when roads start to deteriorate they'll notify them," said Kirby.
Kirby said that overpasses and bridges will likely show the most significant danger of black ice.
Drive slowly and keep distance between you and the car in front of you.