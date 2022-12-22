 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below
zero during the nighttime and early morning hours, and zero to
10 below zero during the late morning hours.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in
hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds Thursday night into Friday
morning could also lead to sporatic power outages. Make sure
your home is properly winterized in case of a power outage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/hun

&&

Crews in Decatur prepare for black ice

Crews in Decatur are getting ready to treat roads.

Decatur Street Department has about 60 tons of sand for roads to treat black ice.

Shane Kirby, manager of Decatur Street Department recommends that people stay inside.

"If I didn't have to get out and I didn't have to be here, I'd definitely recommend staying home," said Kirby.

Decatur Police will be working overnight to spot problem areas and alert Decatur Street Department.

"We work in conjunction with the police department, the guys that are on patrol, they put a call out and we always have a crew on call, and when roads start to deteriorate they'll notify them," said Kirby.

Kirby said that overpasses and bridges will likely show the most significant danger of black ice.

Drive slowly and keep distance between you and the car in front of you.

