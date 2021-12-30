Crews cleaning up debris after tornado hits DeKalb County Wednesday night

Crews are cleaning up debris after a tornado touched down in DeKalb County Wednesday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Rainsville.
As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said no one was hurt. However, multiple power lines are still down and power has not been restored to everyone affected.
The hardest hit areas, according to Lingerfelt, are in the Autumn Creek neighborhood, off Kirk Road and at Bluescope Steel on Church Street.
Right now, the strength of the tornado has not been determined by the National Weather Service. The NWS said it is a radar confirmed tornado.