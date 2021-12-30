Crews cleaning up debris after tornado hits DeKalb County on Wednesday night

Crews are cleaning up debris after a possible tornado touched down in DeKalb County on Wednesday night.
It happened about 8:30 p.m. in Rainsville.
As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said no one was hurt. However, multiple power lines are still down and power has not been restored to everyone affected.
The hardest-hit areas, according to Lingerfelt, are in the Autumn Creek neighborhood, off Kirk Road and at BlueScope Steel on Church Street.
Right now, the strength of the tornado has not been determined by the National Weather Service. The NWS will assess the damage Thursday morning.