Crestwood Medical Center expanding emergency health care in Harvest in 2024

Crestwood Medical Center is expanding health care to rural areas in North Alabama with a freestanding emergency room in Harvest.
It will stand at the corner of Alabama 53 North and Burwell Road. Right now, that's farm land.
For people who live in Harvest or any of its surrounding towns, area hospitals are about 20 to 30 minutes away.
That means the new ER will slash response time and save lives.
"It's about a 12,000-square-foot building, and within the freestanding emergency departments, there will be about 10 exam rooms," said Matthew Banks, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center.
The facility will mimic existing emergency rooms at Crestwood.
"It will come with the capabilities of one trauma facility," said Banks. "It'll have advanced imaging, lab services and come with the same ER physicians that take care of you today at Crestwood."
A new facility in Harvest means more staff will need to be hired. Banks said he's confident those positions will be filled.
"We're excited to add more members to our team. Job growth will be about 40 positions out of the community," said Banks.
In recent years, Harvest and its surrounding towns have started to boom. More communities are being built, and more people are moving in.
Madison County District 4 Commissioner Phil Vandiver said the ER will serve residents far beyond Harvest.
"There's about 65,000 people in my district right now," said Vandiver. "This will serve them, plus some from Limestone County, Giles County, Lincoln County."
Vandiver said the availability of a closer emergency room will improve the quality of life for people who live in rural areas.
"Anytime you can shorten that timetable to get people to the right health care, to get them to doctors, get them to emergency rooms where they have machines, they have the abilities to help assess the situation — that saves lives," said Vandiver.
The hospital is hoping to break ground in March. If everything goes according to plan, the freestanding ER will open in 2024.
The project will cost Crestwood Medical Center about $24 million. Banks said they did not receive any aid from the state to complete the project.