Cremains of Rainsville man found in Canada; authorities need help finding his family

A law enforcement agency in Ontario, Canada, is asking the public to help them find Samuel Wilson's family.
It's been more than five years since the Peterborough County, Ontario, Provincial Police received a box allegedly containing Wilson's cremated remains. The box was turned in June 25, 2017, with paperwork that said Wilson was born March 17, 1941, and from Rainsville.
It had been found inside a storage container near Stoney Lake in Douro-Dummer Township, which is roughly 85 miles northeast of Toronto and about 80 miles due north of the New York coast.
It's also more than 800 miles away from Rainsville.
The Peterborough County OPP said investigators have worked for years to find a family member with connection to the cremains or Wilson.
They're now hoping the public can help.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact PC Rich Nie of the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401.