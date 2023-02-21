Creekside Primary's Kindergarten scientists in the making!

Creekside Primary's Kindergarteners showed extra excitement for today's weather visit with Meteorologist Grace Anello!
With the help of The Cat in the Hat, Grace and the students learned all about the foundations of weather. They talked about everything from cloud types, to thunder and lightning, to tornadoes, fog, and smog!
These students paid attention so well and asked fabulous questions including how weather forms, how hurricanes and tornadoes form, and why lightning has a zig-zag pattern in the sky.
Each student got to tour StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and take home a famous red WAAY 31 backpack filled with coloring pages, prizes, and our StormTracker Safety Guide!
Thank you for an amazing visit, Creekside!