Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees will be
possible in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Credit card use up as Americans fight inflation

  • Updated
  • 0
Credit card
Financial experts say now is not the time to go into debt.
They say people are using money to make ends meet these days, but are using credit cards to pay for unnecessary items.
That's a problem, they say, because the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates to offset inflation, and that means the interest on those credit card purchases will go up.
They recommend:
  1. People pay off credit card debt before the Fed raises rates again
  2. That you pay off your card with the highest interest rate first
  3. That you lock up your credit cards and use them only for emergencies
  4. That you set a budget and stick to it.

