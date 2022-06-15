Credit card use up as Americans fight inflation

Financial experts say now is not the time to go into debt.
They say people are using money to make ends meet these days, but are using credit cards to pay for unnecessary items.
That's a problem, they say, because the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates to offset inflation, and that means the interest on those credit card purchases will go up.
They recommend:
- People pay off credit card debt before the Fed raises rates again
- That you pay off your card with the highest interest rate first
- That you lock up your credit cards and use them only for emergencies
- That you set a budget and stick to it.