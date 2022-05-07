Crash reported on Alabama 99 Limestone County

Alabama 99 near Cottonbelt Road is Limestone County has reopened after a crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA says the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:20 Saturday afternoon.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
