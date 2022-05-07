 Skip to main content
Crash reported on Alabama 99 in Limestone County

Alabama 99 near Cottonbelt Road is Limestone County has reopened after a crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:20 Saturday afternoon.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

