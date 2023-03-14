 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread frost is expected along with the
subfreezing temperatures on Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Crash involving multiple vehicles shuts down I-65 exit in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
TRAFFIC ALERT WEB IMAGE.jpg

A multi-vehicle crash at exit 322 of Interstate 65 has lead to the closure of the on-ramp for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

It happened about 1:28 p.m. Tuesday.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

