Crash involving multiple vehicles shuts down I-65 exit in Morgan County

A multi-vehicle crash at exit 322 of Interstate 65 has lead to the closure of the on-ramp for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
It happened about 1:28 p.m. Tuesday.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
A multi-vehicle crash at exit 322 of Interstate 65 has lead to the closure of the on-ramp for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
It happened about 1:28 p.m. Tuesday.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com