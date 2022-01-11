Covid positivity rate remains high; testing, anti-viral pills in demand

The Alabama Covid-19 test positivity rate sits at more than 41%, according to data released by the the state Tuesday.
This week marks the start of eligibility for a fourth Covid dose for some immunocompromised people.
"We do know that persons who are hospitalized, even if they've been vaccinated and are hospitalized, they have less severe illness," said Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health. "We certainly know that this is a particular group that has many more challenges when it comes to Covid."
Certain immunocompromised people can now roll up their sleeves, but only if they got their third dose at least six months ago.
Treatments
More people infected in the state means more people looking for treatment.
Landers said Alabama received 1,000 doses of Pfizer's antiviral Covid treatment pills. She said each dose went to a Walmart pharmacy.
"Keep in mind that Walmart has a presence pretty much all across the state of Alabama," Landers said. "But then again, we are not choosing Walmart for any reason other than that they are part of the federal pharmacy partnership."
To check availability for those pills at a Walmart near you, click HERE.
Testing
Testing demand also remains high. President Joe Biden has promised at-home tests to every American.
Landers said she believes at-home testing is the future but has no idea when those federally gifted tests will arrive on Alabamians' doorsteps.
"Right now, if you have a positive test, if you've got symptoms of Covid, yeah, then you've got Covid," Landers said. "In terms of the future, I do think that having at-home testing is very useful and we're glad that that's coming available not only in the state of Alabama but throughout the nation."