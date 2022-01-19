Covid-19 treatments scarce as omicron surges across the state

As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations surge due to the omicron variant, treatments against it are scarce.
"I really don't want people to put their confidence in these medications," Dr. Roger Smalligan with the UAB School of Medicine said during the Huntsville Covid-19 briefing Wednesday.
That's because treatments for people showing early Covid-19 symptoms are so hard to find. Previous antibody treatments are now rendered useless because of omicron, and the only one that does work is very limited in supply.
Alabama only got 558 doses of sotrovimab this week.
"We're talking for the entire city. We're only getting a handful of doses," Smalligan said.
There are also other pill treatments that work to reduce your risk of severe disease and hospitalization, but those are also hard to find.
"There's just not enough of it to go around," Smalligan said.
Even if a pharmacy or clinic has access to a treatment, it's limited to those at highest risk.
"We're talking people with immunosuppression, multiple comorbid conditions — or, in other words, multiple chronic diseases," Smalligan explained.
That's why health experts are asking people to get their Covid-19 vaccine and boosters.
"It's effective. It's safe. It's available," Smalligan said.
One thing to keep in mind is that once a person is hospitalized, treatments change. Hospital officials said they have plenty in supply of that treatment.