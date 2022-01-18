Covid-19 school closures not always effective in slowing spread of virus

Fifteen school systems across North Alabama are back to virtual learning, as Covid-19 cases are leaving classrooms without students or teachers.
However, it is unclear if COVID-closures are actually effective in slowing the spread of the virus.
"We have seen a lot of cases in children. The omicron variant seems to be effecting younger children more than maybe in the previous pandemic," says Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The most recent data from ADPH shows 16,035 people in the K-12 school system tested positive for COVID in just one week. That number includes students, staff, and teachers.
"We're going to see more cases in kids, we're going to see more cases in schools," says Stubblefield.
The increase in COVID cases is forcing many schools to go virtual, but ADPH says that won't necessarily slow the spread of the virus.
"The data are inconsistent to be honest. If you're talking about just closing school for no other reason than to prevent transmission, they just don't know," says Stubblefield.
Preventing transmission is not the only reason schools are going virtual. Some schools don't have the staff to keep classrooms running.
"Probably somewhere between 90 and 100 faculty and staff members that either were out because of Covid-19 directly or taking care of loved ones," says Dr. Boyd English, the Albertville City Schools superintendent.
Albertville City Schools has about 500 faculty members, and at least 20% are currently out with COVID.
"We didn't feel like we were really achieving the daily academic goals that we set forth," explains English.
With record numbers of students and staff out on COVID leave, the school system decided their best option was to go back to online education
"Every component has been hit and impacted, so we have no other recourse but to implement these E-learning days and just pray that everyone is well," he says.
Albertville City Schools is hoping to go back to in-person learning on Monday, but they will re-evaluate over the weekend. That is the same plan for most school systems transitioning back to virtual learning. You can find a full list of schools here.