Covid-19 positive numbers surge during holidays in Alabama

Just days before Christmas and Covid-19 positive cases are surging in Alabama.
"We’re actually over 12% today. We’ve gone up almost three times what we were at our lowest rate about a month and a half ago," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public health.
As Covid-19 positivity rates continue to increase during this holiday season, Stubblefield says people might want to consider some extra precautions before holiday gatherings.
"The other thing that is being recommended now, is to consider before you gather in a holiday gathering, that you consider testing yourself with an at-home test," he said. "Especially if you either have no symptoms, or mild symptoms. That could help add another layer of protection against spreading the Covid-19 virus to our loved ones."
Stubblefield says, the highly transmissible omicron variant is twice as transmissible as the delta variant. He says those without the vaccine are largely at risk.
"We are recommending that everyone be vaccinated as quickly as possible. The vaccine does show efficacy against omicron, although it wasn’t as good as against delta. It’s definitely better after the booster. So, if you are due for a booster, get your booster quickly," said Stubblefield.
He also shared some reasons as to why Covid-19 positive numbers have increased so quickly.
"We would assume that, that’s a combination of both more visits, in-home visits from family members, more time indoors, colder weather, kids out of school, in addition to the omicron variant ...," he said.
Stubblefield said health officials anticipated a surge around this time of year.
"We were all were expecting another surge, we just didn’t know what it would look like. Then, when the news came out about the Omicron variant, and about how quickly it was spreading from country to country and then now it’s in all 50 states. Now, we are not surprised at all that these numbers have jumped up very dramatically," he said.
Even as people prepare to travel and gather in large groups with friends, families and loved ones, due to lack of resources, Stubblefield encourages everyone to remain cautious.
"The other thing that is important for people to remember, is that because of the variant, we are in a very particular place with the antibody treatments that are currently available may not be affective. The one that is affective, isn't widely available and the Covid pill isn’t yet available. So, we are in a in-between place where we don’t have a lot of treatments for people who get infected who are at risk for progressive to severe disease. This is the time to be very very cautious," he said.
Even as Covid-19 positive numbers increase, Stubblefield says it's the hospitalization, ventilator and ICU numbers that health officials are keeping a close eye on, along with the stress that this rise could have on hospitals.